Advertisement

88-year-old liquor store owner pulls gun on alleged thieves in Tenn.

Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV/CNN) -- An 88-year-old woman told police she had no choice but to pull out her gun when she thought two men who walked into her liquor store were going to steal from her.

Now, she faces an aggravated assault charge.

To May Boyce, the people who walk in her store every day are more than customers; she considers them extended family. After 26 years in the liquor store business, she said she had to pull out her gun for the first time.

“I walk out here, and I said, ‘I don’t think so tonight,’” Boyce said.

Boyce says two men walked into her store who she believed wanted to steal liquor. She pulled out her gun and as they left, she fired a shot.

However, according to the police report, they didn’t want to steal from her. The man she shot originally told police they planned to steal, but the next day he changed their story.

Boyce was arrested instead.

“You see this? I’ve been knocked around before and I was just fed up and that’s it,” Boyce said.

This isn't the first time Boyce says she stood up to thieves.

A few days before that shooting, she ran after two people she says tried to steal cases of liquor.

“I was going to break it before, you know. I’d let them have it, I thought, but instead they just knocked me down outside,” Boyce said.

Boyce says because crime has gone up along the stretch of road her store is on and police are hardly around, she has to do what she has to in order to protect herself and her store. She now limits the number of bottles she puts on the shelves.

“I’m not scared, I’m tired of being scared,” Boyce said. “I ain’t being scared anymore.”

Boyce is out of jail on a $10,000 bond. She’s due in court to face the aggravated assault charge.

Copyright 2020 WZTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

News

Groups rally outside Dane Co. Jail following Capitol Square arrest

Updated: 58 minutes ago
People are protesting outside the Dane County Jail after they said excessive force was used to arrest a man outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

National

Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

National

Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Former President Barack Obama has helped raise a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors ahead of his first fundraiser for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage there since October, feds say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.