All-clear after package found near Wisconsin GOP office
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -Police in western Wisconsin have given the all-clear after a strip mall was evacuated and a bomb squad called in following the discovery of a package outside a local Republican Party campaign office.
Officers in Hudson were sent to the scene just before 9 a.m.
Police said the package, made out of a military-grade ammunition can, was identified as a potential threat and the area was cordoned off.
KSTP-TV reports just after 2 p.m., authorities deemed the package “clear” and said there was no longer a threat.
No one was in the office when the package was discovered.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.