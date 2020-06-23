Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Latest News

About Us

NBC15’s Tim Elliott, wife Lindsey welcome baby boy

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 2:24 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
NBC15’s Tim Elliott and his wife, Lindsey, welcome baby Ty to the world.

Salute to Graduates

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
 

About Us

Thank you, Nurses!

Updated: May. 1, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
 

Legal

GTI Copyright Complaint Procedures

Updated: Apr. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
Copyright Complaint Info

Latest News

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Terms of Use Agreement

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST
Terms of service

Legal

Gray Television, Inc. Privacy Policy

Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST
Privacy policy

About Us

NBC15 celebrates fathers, shares best moment

Updated: Jun. 12, 2019 at 9:21 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Members of the NBC15 News Team shared their favorite moment with their fathers.

About Us

NBC15 celebrates mothers, shares best moments

Updated: May. 9, 2019 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
Members of the NBC15 News Team shared their favorite moment with their mothers.

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

WMTV honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By NBC15 Staff
WMTV received the “Excellence in Writing” award for work done by Anchor/Reporter Morgan Wolfe.