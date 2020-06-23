Groups rally outside Dane Co. Jail following Capitol Square arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -People are protesting outside the Dane County Jail after they say excessive force was used to arrest a man outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

An employee from The Coopers Tavern called 911 around 12:30 p.m. after a man with a bat and bullhorn entered the restaurant and an outdoor seating area, and began disrupting patrons, police said.

Madison Police released two videos of the incident. In a cell phone video, recorded by a customer, the 28-year-old man is seen approaching other patrons inside and outside the restaurant, and speaking through a bullhorn. At one point, he is overheard saying, “I am {expletive} disturbing the [expletive] out of this restaurant, and I got an [expletive] bat.”

In the second video, a street camera captures Johnson’s encounter with police. Officers contacted him as he left the outdoor dining area. The video shows several officers and the man struggling on the sidewalk.

Police said they carried the 28-year-old to a squad car, where he was momentarily detained. He then pushed past officers and escaped from the squad car before being tackled by officers, according to MPD.

Police said the man had scrapes to his arms and one leg, and was taken to a local hospital. He was medically cleared and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest, and attempted escape.

Two police officers were injured while taking him into custody, according to MPD.

Anyone with cellphone video or pictures of the incident, may share them HERE.

