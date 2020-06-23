Isolated showers this evening should give way to a clear night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A departing boundary keeps enough instability around for some isolated showers into the evening hours. Skies should clear late tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 50s. Wednesday will feature a lot of sunshine early, followed by building afternoon clouds. Once again, a few showers will be possible late day with highs into the upper 70s. Thursday looks like the pick day of the week as high pressure settles in along with mainly sunny skies.

Our next big weathermaker arrives for the weekend. This will bring several rounds of storms to the area starting Friday and lasting through Sunday. Just like last weekend, it’s not looking like a washout. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs back into the middle and upper 80s with increased humidity too. Severe weather chances look to remain on the lower side of things.

