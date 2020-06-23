MPD: Gunfire hits apartment building on city’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple bullets reportedly struck an apartment building on Madison’s East Side early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Dept., officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired.

Witnesses also said they saw several men holding handguns standing outside the building, which is in the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane.

Officers at the scene told NBC15 that roughly a half-dozen bullets struck the apartment and that three people were inside it at the time.

No injuries were reported.

MPD does not believe the residents were the target and are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.