Advertisement

Obama raises $7.6M for Joe Biden’s campaign

In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.
In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago.(AP)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats against being “complacent or smug” about the presidential race at a grassroots fundraiser Tuesday for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, calling on viewers to learn the lessons from 2016 and not take the election for granted.

Referencing what he called a “great awakening” going on among younger Americans pushing for reforms, Obama said that “just because this energy is out there does not mean that it assures our victory and it does not mean that it gets channeled in a way that results in real change.”

“There’s a backlash, that is fierce, against change,” Obama added.

The former president referenced the division among Americans that he said President Donald Trump “exploits,” as well as new challenges to voting rights in recent years.

“We can’t be complacent or smug or suggest that somehow it’s so obvious that this president hasn’t done a good job because, look, he won once, and it’s not like we didn’t have a good clue as to how he was going to operate the last time,” Obama said.

He implored the audience to get engaged with Biden’s presidential campaign, declaring that “whatever you’ve done so far is not enough.”

The fundraiser marked Obama’s official return to the presidential campaign trail and underscored his unmatched popularity within the Democratic Party. Biden, who appeared virtually alongside Obama at the event, said it raised a record-breaking $7.6 million from more than 175,000 individual donors.

Trump’s Dallas fundraiser earlier this month raised north of $10 million for the campaign, Republican National Committee and the Trump Victory Fund.

Tuesday’s event was a kickoff of what Obama’s team says will likely be a busy schedule heading into the fall, as he looks to help elect not just Biden but Democrats running for House and Senate. And his comments suggest Democrats are taking very seriously the possibility that their base could grow too comfortable this fall, with a number of state and nationwide surveys showing Biden with significant, often double-digit leads over Trump.

Obama sometimes struggled to lift other Democratic candidates while he was in the White House, notably losing control of the House in 2010 and the Senate in 2014. But in the era of President Donald Trump, Democrats believe Obama's appeal, especially among Black and younger voters, can help boost energy for Biden.

“There’s two groups of voters that Biden needs to move,” said Dan Pfeiffer, former White House communications director. “You have the 4 million Obama 2012 voters that sat out in ’16, Obama obviously has cache with them. And you have to persuade some number of voters who voted for Barack Obama in 2012 and either Trump or a third party candidate in 2016, and Obama obviously is very, very high-performing with those as well.”

Indeed, during Tuesday night’s fundraiser, Obama made a frequent pitch directly to young voters, telling them he was “hopeful” about the new energy for reform he’s seen within the younger generation but warning them not to get discouraged with a political process he said “is always going to be slower” and “less satisfactory” than engaging with a social movement through public demonstrations.

Obama endorsed Biden with a video message in April, but kept an otherwise low profile throughout the primary and largely avoided wading into national politics. In recent weeks, however, he's reemerged publicly to speak out on policing and the civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some Democrats say that, in the wake of Floyd's killing, Obama's voice as an advocate for Biden and a leader for the party is needed.

“Biden doesn’t have the strongest record on criminal justice reform so having Obama there is helpful in reinforcing that issue,” said Ben Tulchin, who polled for progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“Given what’s going on with criminal justice reform and Black Lives Matter, having the first African American president out there publicly backing Biden is extremely helpful.”

But Obama's reemergence is not without risks for Biden.

For Trump’s campaign, it offers an opportunity to resurface some of their favorite political attacks — charges that the Obama administration’s policies undermined the American middle class and U.S. interests abroad.

They believe the focus on Obama will help reinvigorate Trump’s base, and remind waffling Trump voters — those considering voting for Biden, or staying home — of their dissatisfaction with the prior administration. And they see a potential opportunity to drive a wedge between Biden and his base by resurfacing issues from the Obama administration — like the high rate of deportations — that riled progressives during the Democratic primary.

Trump campaign deputy communications director Ali Pardo said that together, Obama and Biden “put ‘kids in cages’ and failed to stop China from ripping off Americans while overseeing the worst economic recovery since the Great Depression and stagnant wage growth for American workers.”

Trump himself has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories about Obama, hoping to taint Biden by association.

Still, Democrats say Obama is eager to take Trump on to defend his legacy in a debate over whose policies have better benefited Americans.

“Trump’s election just devastated the country and Obama’s legacy,” Tulchin said. “Beating Trump is important for his legacy and important for the country.”

Biden’s embrace of Obama during the Democratic primary created some headaches for the former vice president within his own party as well.

Biden was criticized by some opponents as too focused on returning to the status quo of the Obama years at a time when the progressive base of the party was clamoring for significant structural change.

But by the end of the primary contest, at least five candidates — including Sanders — aired ads featuring praise from the former president or photos of the candidate alongside him. And both Biden and Sanders have made overtures toward progressives, with Biden embracing some of Sanders’ policies and Obama praising him by name in his endorsement video for Biden.

But Stephanie Cutter, who served as Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, said that if Obama’s reemergence into the campaign raises any further debates about the policies of his administration, he’ll be prepared to respond.

“There’s nobody better to answer those questions than Obama,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Overwhelmed Kentucky and New York officials faced a deluge of mail-in votes likely to delay results for days after high-profile primaries Tuesday.

National

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
The private funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church follows a public viewing held Monday. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at the church and a Democratic candidate for Senate, will deliver the eulogy.

News

Groups rally outside Dane Co. Jail following Capitol Square arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
People are protesting outside the Dane County Jail after they said excessive force was used to arrest a man outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

National

Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.

Latest News

National

Geared Up: Questions about police militarization arise again

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniela Molina, Lee Zurik, and Jamie Grey
Since 2008, the U.S. military has sent more than 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles to local police departments at their request. Now, some are questioning the optics.

National

Geared Up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With recent demonstrations, protests and riots across the country, people are once again questioning police response and the use of military gear for policing.

National

Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage there since October, feds say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FBI says the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since 2019.

National

Prosecutor says Roger Stone was given special treatment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
A government whistleblower says an ally of President Donald Trump was given special treatment by the Department of Justice. A federal prosecutor is prepared to tell Congress Wednesday that political considerations affected the handling of the Roger Stone case.

National Politics

Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
The Republican legislation would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, restrict police chokeholds and set up new training procedures. It is not as sweeping as a Democratic proposal, but has similar provisions.

National

Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jorge Quiquivix
Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County.