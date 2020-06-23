Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Madison tattoo lounge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a tattoo and piercing center off University Avenue.

Officers responded to Blue Lotus Tattoo and Piercing Lounge on Gilman Street at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the front glass door was shattered and a large rock was nearby.

They said several areas were disturbed, but it is unclear what was taken.

