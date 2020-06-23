Advertisement

Rental Assistance Program open for applications

Struggling renters can now apply for help during COVID-19 pandemic
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There’s a solution for Dane County residents hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county is redistributing $10 million to those struggling to pay rent through the Dane County CARES Eviction Program.

The program aims to assist people who have lost their jobs. It provides rent for up to four months, and helps renters negotiate with landlords. Dane county is using money from the federal CARES Act.

“We know it’s not going to be enough, we’ve already had requests for the first week and a half that are $6 million of the $10 million and now we’re going to have to look back and hope that there will be more stimulus money for rental agreements,” Tenant Resource Center Executive Director, Robin Sereno said.

For now, more than 1,300 applicants are trying to make the most of what’s available.

“This is just what we needed,” Madison resident Andre Scott said after he picked up his application. “The fear is, after this is all over, that I’m going to get thrown out. If you have the $1,000, the $1600, the $3200 past rent, you still have to make that up, and it’s almost impossible to bring that in if you’re only bringing in 1200, or 1400 dollars a month.”

The Tenant Resource Center building is technically closed; however, in-person assistance is available outside the facility on Willimason Street, on the sidewalk from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Employees also set up at different locations around Madison to reach the people most impacted.

Twenty-five million dollars of federal funding is also going to a state-wide program called the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program (WRAP).

