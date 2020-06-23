Advertisement

Single-day percentage of positive tests plummet as total tests hit new high

More test results were reported Tuesday than ever before
(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of coronavirus tests reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday hit a new single-day high.

The agency’s latest daily update showed 14 more positive tests were recorded Tuesday than the previous day (263 vs. 249). However, because more than 5,000 overall test results were tallied, 11,794 in all, the percentage of tests that came back positive plummeted nearly a point and a half to 2.2 percent.

That is the lowest percentage reported in weeks and breaks a five-day stretch where the percentage was 3.8 percent or high on four of those days.

Since the outbreak began 25,331 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 750, DHS reported.

COUNTY-LEVEL RESULTS

CountyPositive TestsDeaths
Adams Co.112
Brown Co.2,62039
Columbia Co.701
Crawford Co.310
Dane Co.1,17232
Dodge Co.4405
Grant Co.13012
Green Co.801
Green Lake Co.250
Iowa Co.210
Jefferson Co.1854
Juneau Co.291
Lafayette Co.600
Marquette Co.101
Milwaukee Co.10,406373
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.80023
Sauk Co.973
Waukesha Co.1,02038

