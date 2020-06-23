Single-day percentage of positive tests plummet as total tests hit new high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The total number of coronavirus tests reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday hit a new single-day high.

The agency’s latest daily update showed 14 more positive tests were recorded Tuesday than the previous day (263 vs. 249). However, because more than 5,000 overall test results were tallied, 11,794 in all, the percentage of tests that came back positive plummeted nearly a point and a half to 2.2 percent.

That is the lowest percentage reported in weeks and breaks a five-day stretch where the percentage was 3.8 percent or high on four of those days.

Since the outbreak began 25,331 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 750, DHS reported.

COUNTY-LEVEL RESULTS

County Positive Tests Deaths Adams Co. 11 2 Brown Co. 2,620 39 Columbia Co. 70 1 Crawford Co. 31 0 Dane Co. 1,172 32 Dodge Co. 440 5 Grant Co. 130 12 Green Co. 80 1 Green Lake Co. 25 0 Iowa Co. 21 0 Jefferson Co. 185 4 Juneau Co. 29 1 Lafayette Co. 60 0 Marquette Co. 10 1 Milwaukee Co. 10,406 373 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 800 23 Sauk Co. 97 3 Waukesha Co. 1,020 38

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.