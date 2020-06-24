2020 DNC moves to Wisconsin Center, voting to be held virtually

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to officially accept the Democratic nomination for President, but it will be at a smaller forum in Milwaukee.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will move from the Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, just blocks down the road.

Party officials confirmed Biden will accept the presidential nomination in person, but voting for all delegates will be held virtually. State delegates are being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

“Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, Campaign Manager, Biden for President. “The City of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner and we are committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state at our convention this August.”

The convention is slated to be held during four nights from August 17 to 20.

