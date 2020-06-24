A wet evening makes way for a cool night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak high pressure remains in control with just enough instability for afternoon showers and storms. Any wet weather should taper down after sunset tonight with clearing skies by early Thursday. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s. Thursday looks to be the pick day of the week with mainly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower 80s. It should be a mainly dry day with just a very small chance of a few afternoon sprinkles.

Changes arrive Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring some scattered storms during the morning hours with a more organized line of storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. The evening line of storms could be strong to severe, but will be highly dependent on what plays out earlier in the day. The weekend is looking a little better with lower rain chances and more sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and humid with highs into the middle and upper 80s. Unsettled weather looks to remain into early next week and through the end up the month.

