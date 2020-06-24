Advertisement

A wet evening makes way for a cool night

Changes arrive Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.
June 24 Extended Forecast
June 24 Extended Forecast((WMTV))
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weak  high pressure remains in control with just enough instability for afternoon showers and storms. Any wet weather should taper down after sunset tonight with clearing skies by early Thursday. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s. Thursday looks to be the pick day of the week with mainly sunny skies and temperatures back into the lower 80s. It should be a mainly dry day with just a very small chance of a few afternoon sprinkles.

Changes arrive Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. This will bring some scattered storms during the morning hours with a more organized line of storms by the late afternoon and evening hours. The evening line of storms could be strong to severe, but will be highly dependent on what plays out earlier in the day. The weekend is looking a little better with lower rain chances and more sunshine. Temperatures will be warm and humid with highs into the middle and upper 80s. Unsettled weather looks to remain into early next week and through the end up the month.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday, June 23: Afternoon forecast

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT

Forecast

Isolated showers this evening should give way to a clear night

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Skies should clear late tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 50s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of heavy rain and storms Sunday night through Monday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert - Stormy start to Father's Day weekend

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Scattered showers and storms could impact your Father's Day weekend plans on Saturday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Stormy Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Several rounds of wet weather expected, but it won't be a weekend washout.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Earth Continues To Warm

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
Across the country, our states are still warming—with impacts that deepen social inequalities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory Issued

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Stagnant and warm air is to blame for increased ozone precursors.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wet Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
On and off rain could leave up to an inch behind.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Beautiful, but cooler weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 70s.

First Alert Weather

Southern Wisconsin prepares for possible flash flooding

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
Several counties are bracing for heavy rain from Tropical Storm Cristobal.