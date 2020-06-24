Advertisement

ATF offers $5,000 reward in firebombing of City County Building

The building was occupied when the suspect allegedly threw the device into the building
An image from Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi appears to show protesters about to throw a firebomb at the City County Building, in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 24, 2020. (Source: Dane Co.)
An image from Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi appears to show protesters about to throw a firebomb at the City County Building, in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 24, 2020. (Source: Dane Co.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the firebombing of the City County Building during overnight protests.

The Madison Police Department released the image of the suspect (below) who allegedly threw an incendiary device into the government building, at 211 S. Carrol Street.

“We are looking to the public to help us identify this individual,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. “This is a serious crime that put a number of lives at risk. Acts like this will not be tolerated. If you know who threw this device, ATF is offering up to $5,000 for information.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the man believed to be responsible for the firebombing of the City County Building. (Source: Madison Police Dept.)
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the man believed to be responsible for the firebombing of the City County Building. (Source: Madison Police Dept.)

The bottle sparked a fire near boxes of paper and Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies got the flames under control, Parisi explained. However, he pointed out that the fire was not far from where 911 dispatchers work and they needed to be evacuated to the county’s backup center.

“The recklessness of throwing a firebomb into the CCB could have resulted in a human tragedy,” Parisi said.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online a www.P3Tips.com. When sharing information, please provide as much detail as you can.

Madison police explained that tips can be made anonymously, but contact information would be needed if the caller intended to claim a reward.

Damage in the county building
Damage in the county building(Dane County)

