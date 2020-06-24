Boy who nearly drowned in Panama City Beach released from hospital

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - A 4-year-old Eufaula boy who nearly drowned while vacationing in Panama City Beach last week has now been released from the hospital and is well on his way to recovery.

Kailon was enjoying a day by the pool last Tuesday when he fell in and nearly drowned. 10-year-old Connor Bunce came to Kailon’s rescue and saved him from drowning.

Kailon’s mother, Keya Carter, said she was unsure of what the future held a week ago for her son. Now, things are looking up for Kailon, who started physical therapy Monday.

Just yesterday, Carter reported to News Leader 9 that Kailon had been removed from a ventilator and that his condition was continuing to improve.

“He has to learn how to use his fine motor skills again,” Carter said. “You know, as far as walking and using his arms and hands and things again. But we are getting better though!”

Carter says that they will remain in Panama City Beach indefinitely while Kailon continues to recover.

Kailon will have to do physical therapy every day to regain his motor skills and muscle memory. The first thing on his agenda when he gets back home is playing a game of Fortnite with his friend Conner who saved his life.

