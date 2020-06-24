Advertisement

Evers authorizes National Guard to support law enforcement in wake of protests

The Guard will only have a limited authorization, the Evers Administration said.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard’s Quick Reaction Force mobilized Wednesday to provide support for law enforcement and first responders in Dane Co. following Tuesday’s violent protests. The unit is designed to allow the Guard to respond to requests for emergency assistance more rapidly than normal divisions could.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the activation Wednesday afternoon, noting the serious injuries to bystanders and significant damage to state-owned property, including two landmark statues that were torn down late Tuesday night. The governor indicated the Guard members aren’t there to quash all protests and, if utilized, will be focused on protecting people and property.

“The Wisconsin National Guard will serve in a limited authorization meant to make sure people can exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the safety of members of the public and state buildings and infrastructure,” he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Evers indicated he would likely activate the Guard to protect state buildings and infrastructure going forward and said this kind of violence should not be tolerated in any circumstance and that “[a]ny single act of injustice against one person is less justice for all of us.” He went on say that the people behind the violence “will be held accountable.”

Pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Madison. Any members called to active duty may only be used to provide support to local law enforcement and to protect critical infrastructure and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Madison Fire Department. The National Guard may not be used to impede the ability of people to peacefully protest or impede the ability of the media to report on this situation.

Gov. Tony Evers statement

