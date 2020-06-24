Advertisement

Gov. Evers says people behind Tuesday night’s acts of violence will be held accountable

"It should not be tolerated"
An orange cone sits atop the base of the Forward statue replica outside the state Capitol, in Madison, on Tuesday, June 24, 2020. (WMTV/George Balekji)
An orange cone sits atop the base of the Forward statue replica outside the state Capitol, in Madison, on Tuesday, June 24, 2020. (WMTV/George Balekji)((WMTV/George Balekji))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers issued a statement Wednesday morning regarding the previous night’s protests in Madison that led to two landmark statues being toppled, an alleged attack on a Wisconsin state senator, and destruction of property downtown calling the violence wrong and threatening to activate the Wisconsin National Guard.

Contrasting Tuesday night’s events to the previous mostly peaceful recent protests, Evers said this kind of violence should not be tolerated in any circumstance and that “[a]ny single act of injustice against one person is less justice for all of us.” He went on say that the people behind the violence “will be held accountable.”

While Evers statement did not indicate he has activated the National Guard at this time, the governor made it clear he would call in the state troops to protect state buildings and to work with local law enforcement if needed. State officials are still surveying the damage done to the State Capitol Building and its surrounding area, the Tommy G. Thompson Center, and the statues that were torn down.

Noting that state Senator Tim Carpenter was one of the individuals attacked Tuesday night, Evers went on to wish his fellow Democrat a quick recovery. Carpenter tweeted a video Wednesday he said showed the beginning of the alleged assault during which several people were kicking and punching him.

MORE: Demonstrators issue demands the morning after violent protests, statues toppled

Evers also reminded people the origin of the recent protests, the reactions to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black individuals who came before them as well as general racism and structural inequality.

“Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer,” he said.

“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property. I want to be clear: violence against any person—whether in the middle of the street in broad daylight, at home trying to sleep, going for a run, or happening upon a protest as was the case last night—is wrong. It should never be tolerated. Any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for all of us, and the people who committed these acts of violence will be held accountable. My thoughts are with Sen. Carpenter who was among the individuals attacked last night and wish him a quick recovery.

We also cannot allow ourselves to forget the reason why these protests began: because of the murder of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, of the many Black lives taken before them, and because racism and structural inequality still pervade this country. Our cause and our purpose must continue to be the pursuit of the promise of an equitable, just, and fair state and country, and we cannot delay delivering on these promises any longer.

We are assessing the damage to state property, including the State Capitol building, the surrounding area, and the Tommy G. Thompson Center. Both “Forward” and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues have been recovered. The Capitol Police Department responded to attempts to breach the State Capitol and were able to prevent additional penetration of the building. Additional resources from the Wisconsin State Patrol were also dispatched to provide support to the Madison Police Department.

We are prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state buildings and infrastructure and are continuing to work with local law enforcement to understand their response to last night’s events and their plan to respond to similar events in the future.”

Gov. Tony Evers

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin educators tell lawmakers about reopening schools

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Wisconsin lawmakers have heard from educators about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Wisconsin offers supplemental unemployment benefits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Wisconsin residents can now apply for 13 more weeks of unemployment benefits using money from the federal coronavirus relief bill.

News

Board OKs Wisconsin DNR drafting new PFAS restrictions

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board has approved allowing allow the agency to begin drafting regulations implementing restrictions on firefighting foam containing PFAS chemicals.

News

2020 DNC moves to Wisconsin Center, voting to be held virtually

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
The 2020 Democratic National Convention will move from the Fiserv Forum to the Wisconsin Center, just blocks down the road.

News

ATF offers $5,000 reward in firebombing of City County Building

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the firebombing of the City County Building during overnight protests.

Latest News

News

Mayor: Madison schools to end SRO contract with MPD

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The future of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s school resource officer program is expected to come to an end Monday when its Board of Education meet to decide whether to maintain the district’s contract with the city’s police department.

News

Dane Co. Sheriff calls for groups to denounce violence

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gov. Evers authorities National Guard amid Madison protests

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

MPD: Man draws gun outside Madison hotel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 48-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at a younger man outside a Madison hotel Tuesday morning.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

News

Evers authorizes National Guard to support law enforcement in wake of protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Wisconsin National Guard’s Quick Reaction Force mobilized Wednesday to provide support for law enforcement and first responders in Dane Co. following Tuesday’s violent protests.