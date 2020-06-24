‘Lack of leadership’: State republican lawmakers demand action after Tuesday’s unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Assembly leadership held a Wednesday morning news conference following the unrest around the Capitol grounds on Tuesday evening.

Republicans say a lack of leadership has led to a crisis of public safety and making legislative reform more difficult.

“Peaceful protest is one of the ways that change occurs but violent protest, where a mob forms and government refuses to act, is the exact opposite of how change will occur,” said Rep. Vos.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke expressed his frustration over the released written statements from both Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Governor Tony Evers.

“The empty words coming from the Governor’s office and the mayor’s office are just that, they’re empty threats at this point because there has been no action,” said Rep. Steineke. “This is a failure of leadership at all levels in the city of Madison and it has to end.”

Republicans say they want to see a plan of action for how to prevent violent acts from occurring.

“As we have now watched this movement spiral from peaceful protests into doing things which are violent, that is going to turn people in the opposite direction and hurt the very reforms that people want to have happen,” said Rep. Vos.

Republican lawmakers also want Governor Evers to enact his power to create a stronger police presence to protect state buildings and, at last resort, bring in the Wisconsin National Guard.

“There has to be some kind of a plan,” said Rep. Steineke. “We’re looking toward the Governor and we’re looking toward the mayor to enact that plan.”

State GOP leaders also say working on police reform should be a bipartisan issue.

Crews are working to clean out broken glass and place boards up around the first floor of the Capitol building. Many of these are windows to state legislators offices. NBC15 Madison #NBC15 Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

“People have not been prosecuted, people have not been held accountable and that has to change.” - @repvos on last night’s unrest. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/bEnmRXBply — Gabriella Rusk NBC15 (@GabriellaRusk) June 24, 2020

