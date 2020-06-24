Madison police investigate after teen is shot by several armed men

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager was shot by at least one of several armed men outside an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation by Madison police found that an 11-month-old baby, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 20s were all inside the apartment during the shooting, in the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane just after 1 p.m.

None were injured, police say, but the victim did not wish to cooperative with police.

The initial incident report from police found that at least three bullets hit the apartment building. Witnesses told officers they saw several men outside the building with handguns.

