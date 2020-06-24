Mayor: Madison schools to end SRO contract with MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The future of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s school resource officer program is expected to come to an end Monday when its Board of Education meet to decide whether to maintain the district’s contract with the city’s police department.

Board President Gloria Reyes signaled Wednesday that boardmembers will meet on June 29 to discuss its relationship with the Madison Police Department and vote on whether to continue it. Shortly after Reyes made the announcement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway stated during an impromptu news conference to discuss the previous night’s violent protests that Board members will end the relationship.

“As leaders in education, we recognize that now is the time to intensify our commitment to dismantling systemic racism by addressing inequities that only serve as mechanisms of division, and this decision is a significant step.” Reyes stated.

Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore explained four of the district’s 52 schools maintain SROs, whom she described as “one component of a much larger comprehensive safety and security plan.” She went on to describe school safety as a community responsibility.

“Providing safe, secure and welcoming schools is necessary to ensure that all students have the opportunity to access learning in a safe student centered environment,” Belmore said.

According to MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds, school safety planning and enforcement will fall to the district’s Safety and Security Team, school leaders, and the Board of Education.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.