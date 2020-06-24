MPD: Bullet grazes Madison man’s head in attempted killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a bullet grazed his head while he was riding in a vehicle on Madison’s near east side, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

In its daily incident log, MPD states the victim was riding in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. as it headed town S. Stoughton Road, near Cottage Grove Rd, at the time of the shooting.

He told investigators a dark-colored SUV, which may have been a Volkswagen, was driving recklessly and approached his vehicle from behind. According to MPD, he said he saw “sparks” coming from both sides of the SUV and believed more than one gun was being fired.

The police department is treating the investigation as an attempted homicide. Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect. However, they do say it was likely a targeted shooting.

