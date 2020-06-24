MPD: Drug task force arrests Madison man for dealing heroin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police arrested him for allegedly dealing heroin during a traffic stop Monday evening.

Madison police said in an incident report that the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested James J. Lostion just before 5: 30 p.m after a drug investigation.

The task force then searched Lostion's home in the 1000 block of Moorland Road, where they confiscated a handgun.

Lostion was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, delivery of heroin – 3 counts, and possession with intent to deliver THC, police said.

