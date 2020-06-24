MPD: Man draws gun outside Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 48-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he pointed a gun at a younger man outside a Madison hotel Tuesday morning.

Madison police say Nathan W. Revercomb stood outside the Microtel Inn and Suites, drew a gun and pointed it at another man who could be seen through a window, standing inside the hotel.

The victim then fled to a boiler room to hide while police were called. Meanwhile the suspect took off, police say, and was stopped by police officers on East Washington Avenue.

The victim told officers that he knew the suspect, as they have had past confrontations.

