MPD: Sun Prairie man beaten by protesters after inadvertently turning into their path

The 28-year-old had been going to the hospital to pick up his girlfriend, MPD stated.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old Sun Prairie man was on the way to the hospital late Tuesday night to pick up his girlfriend, but ended up in the hospital himself after unintentionally turning into the path of protesters in downtown Madison, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

According to its incident log, the victim inadvertently crossed paths with the demonstrators around 10:30 p.m. - approximately the same time as protesters elsewhere began working to topple two Madison statues - at the John Nolen Dr. and Williamson Street intersection. The confrontation began, he told investigators, when one of the protesters reported hurled a bicycle at his vehicle.

The victim claimed he got out to ask why the person had done that when he was surrounded by approximately 50 people. He recounted being punched by several of them until he was curled up into a fetal position weathering more punches and kicks. During that time, he added, his wallet was stolen, his cell phone disappeared, and his windows were smashed out.

The injuries the man suffered are considered non-life threatening, MPD noted. The department is still investigating the incident as well as several other acts of overnight violence that grew out of the day-long protests which started with the arrest of a Black man who had gone into a restaurant carrying a baseball bat and speaking into a bull horn.

The largely peaceful, daytime protests gave way to violent outbreaks at night that resulted in, among other things, a state senator being attacked, two statues being toppled, and the City County building being firebombed.

