MPD: Teen barely escapes after gunshots fired into bedroom

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A teenager escaped uninjured after suspects fired upwards of nine gunshots into the teen’s bedroom in Madison Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, Madison police say a home in the 5000 block of Milwaukee Street was hit with multiple rounds around 11:30 p.m.

911 callers told dispatchers that they heard between five and nine gunshots.

At this time, detectives believe the home was specifically targeted.

Police say other people were in the home at the time of the incident, but there were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.