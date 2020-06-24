Advertisement

New cases, percent positive both record big jumps Wednesday

Dane Co. reported 63 new cases Wednesday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, which combined with a decline in total tests tallied compared with the previous day, sent the percentage of positive tests soaring.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the percent-positive spiked to 4.3 percent, the second-highest ratio in the past two weeks. The rate only trailed Sunday, when it reached 4.6 percent, when both the number of tests recorded and confirmed cases were significantly lower.

The 432 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wednesday’s report is the highest since Thursday, June 4, when 492 new cases were reported by the agency. Its figures show, in all, 25,763 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus, 3,299 of whom needed to be hospitalized. Nearly a half-million tests have come back negative.

DHS reported seven more deaths in the past day, pushing the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 757.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

At a county-level, Dane Co. reported 63 new cases since Tuesday’s update to DHS, the state agency’s numbers show, bringing its total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,235.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.112
Brown Co.2,66140
Columbia Co.701
Crawford Co.320
Dane Co.1,23532
Dodge Co.4445
Grant Co.13412
Green Co.811
Green Lake Co.260
Iowa Co.230
Jefferson Co.1944
Juneau Co.311
Lafayette Co.610
Marquette Co.101
Milwaukee Co.10,544377
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.81623
Sauk Co.973
Waukesha Co.1,05637

