New cases, percent positive both record big jumps Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, which combined with a decline in total tests tallied compared with the previous day, sent the percentage of positive tests soaring.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the percent-positive spiked to 4.3 percent, the second-highest ratio in the past two weeks. The rate only trailed Sunday, when it reached 4.6 percent, when both the number of tests recorded and confirmed cases were significantly lower.

The 432 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wednesday’s report is the highest since Thursday, June 4, when 492 new cases were reported by the agency. Its figures show, in all, 25,763 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus, 3,299 of whom needed to be hospitalized. Nearly a half-million tests have come back negative.

DHS reported seven more deaths in the past day, pushing the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 757.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

At a county-level, Dane Co. reported 63 new cases since Tuesday’s update to DHS, the state agency’s numbers show, bringing its total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,235.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 11 2 Brown Co. 2,661 40 Columbia Co. 70 1 Crawford Co. 32 0 Dane Co. 1,235 32 Dodge Co. 444 5 Grant Co. 134 12 Green Co. 81 1 Green Lake Co. 26 0 Iowa Co. 23 0 Jefferson Co. 194 4 Juneau Co. 31 1 Lafayette Co. 61 0 Marquette Co. 10 1 Milwaukee Co. 10,544 377 Richland Co. 15 4 Rock Co. 816 23 Sauk Co. 97 3 Waukesha Co. 1,056 37

