Pence hosts school choice, ‘Faith in America’ events in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Vice President Mike Pence made a pair of stops in Wisconsin Tuesday, joined by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, assistant to the president Kellyanne Conway and former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker.

Tuesday’s visit marks the vice president’s fourth trip to Wisconsin in 2020. He visited Madison and Milwaukee earlier in the year.

Protest in Waukesha ahead of @VP @Mike_Pence's visit. Protestors are chanting "Black Lives Matter" but are also calling for more public school funding. Pence and @BetsyDeVosED are here for a roundtable on school choice. @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/9V9qvTO0i6 — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) June 23, 2020

Pence stopped at Waukesha STEM Academy Tuesday morning to participate in a roundtable advocating for school choice.

“Every parent should be able to choose where their kid goes to school, regardless of their area code or income,” Pence said.

School officials, parents and other education advocates also joined the roundtable, some sharing their personal stories.

“The power of the voucher, the freedom it gives you as a parent is very powerful,” said Chris Lawrence, a parent whose children are part of a choice program.

The vice president has long been a vocal supporter of school choice. In January, he visited Madison to speak on the issue. On Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of school choice for student success, citing higher ACT scores and graduation rates.

Tuesday’s discussion also focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed education.

“I think we all realized that all children are different, and one model doesn’t suit every child,” said Tammy Olivas, Executive Director of Hispanics for School Choice.

Pence highlighted teachers and students for the work they have put in while schools shut down during the pandemic.

“Everyone of the teachers here, thank you. Thank you for keeping education moving forward. You kids who did your homework from the kitchen table instead of the classroom, great job,” he said.

Pence also hosted a second event in Waukesha, kicking off a “Faith in America” tour aimed at evangelical voters.

“Four more years means more support for our troops. Four more years means more jobs. Four more years means more judges. And it’s going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp,” Pence said at the event.

He closed by encouraging supporters to vote in November.

“The silent majority can’t be silent anymore,” he said.

Pence’s visit came two days before President Donald Trump’s scheduled trip to Green Bay, where he will have a town hall.

