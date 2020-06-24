Silver Alert canceled for Juneau Co. man
In an update, authorities say Larson has been located.
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has canceled a Wednesday morning Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man went missing in Juneau Co.
According to the agency, Clifford Larson has been found an is safe.
The DOJ issued the Alert just a few hours earlier after Larson left his home in a red 2011 Toyota Camry intending to drive to a property in Iron Mountain, Michigan.
