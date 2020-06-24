Advertisement

Wisconsin educators tell lawmakers about reopening schools

Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities.
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin lawmakers have heard from educators about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Assembly’s Education Committee met with eight groups of educators on Wednesday. WTMJ-TV reports much of the conversation focused on an 87-page called “Education Forward.”

The document was drafted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and offers extensive guidance on re-opening schools during the pandemic. A lot of unknowns remain as education leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year.

Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities. Gov. Tony Evers closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck Wisconsin.

