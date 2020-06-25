Advertisement

15-year-old arrested after car chase with a deputy in Janesville

The pursuit ended with a crash into a cornfield
(Source: MGN)(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a car chase with a deputy in Janesville.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a car fail to stop at a sign on South Oakhill Avenue at the Highway 11 Bypass just after 2:30 a.m. The deputy said the car was driving slowly and swerving, before they tried to pull it over. That’s when the car drove away. The deputy followed, believing that the driver may be intoxicated, posing a danger to the public.

Rock County officials said the driver continued on Highway 11, going in the opposite lane of traffic while the deputy saw the driver throwing items out of the window. As the car approached County Highway WC, it sped through a stop sign and continued into a cornfield, where the vehicle overturned at least two times.

The deputy who was in pursuit saw the driver run away. He was later found just north of where the crash happened, and identified as a 15-year-old.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, before being put in custody for felony fleeing. He was taken to Rock County Youth Services Center to be held for court. No signs of impairment were observed.

