2 arrested after authorities raid meth lab in Green lake County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men are behind bars after authorities raided a home and discovered what they say is a meth lab in the Village of Marquette in Green Lake County.

Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation searched the suspected home at 418 E. Second St. on June 23.

Inside, authorities said they found chemicals, supplies and other paraphernalia used to make methamphetamine.

A 53-year-old man and a 26-year-old Marquette male were taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office says.

Because of the chemically hazardous nature of meth labs, the Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Division of Criminal Investigation Clandestine Lab Entry Team, Marquette Fire Department, Markesan Fire Department, and Southern Green Lake County EMS.

The names of the suspects will be released upon formal charging by the Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.