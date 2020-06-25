A warm day brings a break in the humidity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring sunshine and dry conditions to the region today. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will remain in check for today, but it will return tomorrow and hang around through the weekend and into next week.

A cold front will move through the region from west to east tomorrow. The atmosphere ahead of the front will become increasingly unstable. By late afternoon and evening strong to severe thunderstorms will moving through southern Wisconsin. Strong wind and large hail are possible with these thunderstorms.

Friday is an Alert Day because of the threat of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

