Advertisement

A warm day brings a break in the humidity

An Alert Day is coming Friday
June 25 extended forecast
June 25 extended forecast((WMTV))
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring sunshine and dry conditions to the region today. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs in the low 80s. Humidity will remain in check for today, but it will return tomorrow and hang around through the weekend and into next week.

A cold front will move through the region from west to east tomorrow. The atmosphere ahead of the front will become increasingly unstable. By late afternoon and evening strong to severe thunderstorms will moving through southern Wisconsin. Strong wind and large hail are possible with these thunderstorms.

Friday is an Alert Day because of the threat of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

A wet evening makes way for a cool night

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Changes arrive Friday ahead of our next weathermaker.

Forecast

Tuesday, June 23: Afternoon forecast

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT

Forecast

Isolated showers this evening should give way to a clear night

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Skies should clear late tonight as temperatures dip into the middle 50s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather - Heavy rain possible Sunday night - Monday

Updated: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Our next big weather maker will bring in a round of heavy rain and storms Sunday night through Monday.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert - Stormy start to Father's Day weekend

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Scattered showers and storms could impact your Father's Day weekend plans on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Stormy Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Several rounds of wet weather expected, but it won't be a weekend washout.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Earth Continues To Warm

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT
Across the country, our states are still warming—with impacts that deepen social inequalities.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Air Quality Advisory Issued

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Stagnant and warm air is to blame for increased ozone precursors.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Wet Father's Day Weekend

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
On and off rain could leave up to an inch behind.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Beautiful, but cooler weekend ahead

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Brian Doogs
Mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 70s.