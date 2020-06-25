Baraboo, Sauk County police execute several drug warrants

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -The Baraboo Police Department and Sauk County Drug Task Force executed 11 drug search warrants across the City of Baraboo this month, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

As a result of these investigations, the following suspects were contacted and may be charged with some or all of the charges being referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

On June 9, Dalton J Christie age 27 of Baraboo was arrested at 514 2nd Avenue for allegedly maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to manufacture distribute or deliver THC and possession of paraphernalia bail jumping. Charges are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 11, search warrants were issued in relation at 408 1st Street to the following individuals.

Debra L Litscher age 69 of Baraboo

Karissa L Litscher age 42 of Baraboo

Kenneth R Williams age 49 of Baraboo

Raymond D Pletzer age 56 of Mazomanie, outstanding warrant from another county — not transported to the Sauk County Jail due to COVID19 policies

The warrant was issued in response to allegations maintaining a drug house, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the release, some of these charges will have an accompanying penalty enhancer, 961.495 Possession or attempted possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places (School). The charges are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

One June 19, the following individuals were listed in relation to a warrant served at 425 5th Street. The warrant was an investigation into maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to manufacture distribute or deliver marijuana, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Rodney E Cheever age 37 of Portage -transported to the Sauk County Jail for a Probation violation

Rainelle M Cheever age 35 of Madison

Cory J Killerlain age 29 of Baraboo

Tabitha L Killerlain age 37 of Baraboo

Bradley A Roche age 32 of Baraboo

Geoffrey J Geisser age 26 of Baraboo -transported to the Sauk County Jail for a Probation Warrant

According to the release, some of these charges will have an accompanying penalty enhancer, 961.495 Possession or attempted possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places (School). Charges are being referred to the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

