Boys & Girls Club CEO issues open letter, calls on local leaders in wake of civil unrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Michael Johnson issued an open letter to Madisonians Wednesday calling on local leaders and community members to “use our collective voices” in the wake of civil unrest occurring city-wide.

In his letter, Johnson acknowledges the events of the past 48 hours — ­­ including the toppling of the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues, and the contentious arrest of an activist at a local tavern — as well as the larger movement sweeping the nation in support of systemic change as it relates to racism.

“People are being arrested, statues are being torn down, business are at a critical pathway and black people are hurting more now than ever,” Johnson writes. “Where is our collective leadership and response?”

Johnson attributes the events in recent days to marginalized, impoverished and under-resourced communities being fed up with the system in which they are in, and challenges community members to “roll up our sleeves, do better and finally resource the systematic changes facing Madison and Dane County.”

Johnson concludes his letter with 10 thoughts for community members to consider:

1. Repurpose $8.6M or 10% of MPD’s budget to community policing, mental health services and community policing strategies to be managed by black led organizations who are culturally competent, including grass root groups and other communities of color. 2. Hire ten Peer Support Coaches and Parent Outreach Officers at every High School and remove police officers from schools. 3. Set aside $30M endowment as a public/private partnerships to help black Madisonian’s start businesses in Dane County and to help purchase homes. 4. Hire 1,000 youth this summer and in the fall for paid internships at $20 an hour for five hours a week to give them practical work experience and diversify C suite positions in Dane County across all sectors. 5. Stop defunding public schools and lobby for legislation to support targeted programs for under-performing students who traditionally don’t do academically well in Madison. 6. Create an endowed fund to subsidize state funding to ensure pre-school is free for all children in Dane County. 7. Create a Public Safety Officer position that will report to a community policing oversight Board that would manage resources and work with community organizers on issues that impact their neighborhoods. 8. Release non violent offenders in Dane County jail on signature bonds and seek other forms of rehabilitation 9. Provide mental health therapist for families at every community center and homeless shelters and use federal pass through dollars to support this effort. 10. Meet with the youth organizers, MPD and bring philanthropist together to finalize a plan and move Madison Wisconsin forward in an effort to close and fund racial disparities in our community.

