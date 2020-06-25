Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club CEO issues open letter, calls on local leaders in wake of civil unrest

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach and Brittney Ermon
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Michael Johnson issued an open letter to Madisonians Wednesday calling on local leaders and community members to “use our collective voices” in the wake of civil unrest occurring city-wide.

In his letter, Johnson acknowledges the events of the past 48 hours — ­­ including the toppling of the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues, and the contentious arrest of an activist at a local tavern — as well as the larger movement sweeping the nation in support of systemic change as it relates to racism.

“People are being arrested, statues are being torn down, business are at a critical pathway and black people are hurting more now than ever,” Johnson writes. “Where is our collective leadership and response?”

Johnson attributes the events in recent days to marginalized, impoverished and under-resourced communities being fed up with the system in which they are in, and challenges community members to “roll up our sleeves, do better and finally resource the systematic changes facing Madison and Dane County.”

Johnson concludes his letter with 10 thoughts for community members to consider:

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Battle of the Bands aims to help musicians during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local nonprofit is working to support musicians during the pandemic with a virtual Battle of the Bands.

Crime

9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose.

Coronavirus

Dane County’s rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases nearly triples in less than two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The agency noted that half of the new cases over the past five days affected people between the ages of 20 and 29.

News

Police: Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. launched a hate crime investigation after an 18-year-old reported being doused with lighter fluid and set alight while driving downtown Wednesday.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

Monona police investigate shots fired, robbery at AmericInn hotel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Monona Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at the AmericInn Hotel on West Broadway.

News

15-year-old arrested after car chase with a deputy in Janesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The pursuit with the teen on Highway 11 ended with a crash into a cornfield.

News

Mayor letter to Trump: “We don’t endorse divisive bigoted rhetoric”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The letter urges the president to speak about the dangers of COVID-19 and the issues caused by systemic racism.

News

Evening protests stayed peaceful in downtown Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say they were prepared for the worst after a turbulent couple of days, when two historic statues were torn down, several buildings were damaged including the City County Building.

News

Dane County Sheriff calls for peaceful protests

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Evening protests in downtown Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago