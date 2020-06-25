Boys & Girls Club CEO issues open letter, calls on local leaders in wake of civil unrest

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Michael Johnson issued an open letter to Madisonians Wednesday calling on local leaders and community members to “use our collective voices” in the wake of civil unrest occurring city-wide.
In his letter, Johnson acknowledges the events of the past 48 hours — including the toppling of the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues, and the contentious arrest of an activist at a local tavern — as well as the larger movement sweeping the nation in support of systemic change as it relates to racism.
“People are being arrested, statues are being torn down, business are at a critical pathway and black people are hurting more now than ever,” Johnson writes. “Where is our collective leadership and response?”
Johnson attributes the events in recent days to marginalized, impoverished and under-resourced communities being fed up with the system in which they are in, and challenges community members to “roll up our sleeves, do better and finally resource the systematic changes facing Madison and Dane County.”
Johnson concludes his letter with 10 thoughts for community members to consider: