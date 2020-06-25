Dane County doubles contribution to Second Harvest

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed a resolution Wednesday that doubles the county’s contribution to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s to $6 million.

Parisi met with representatives from Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Badger Prairie Needs Network Wednesday to highlight new investments the partners are making that aid in food delivery and storage of food pantries during the pandemic.

The County’s efforts began in April, when Parisi announced $3 million would go to Second Harvest to help stock local pantries through July. The executive resolution signed Wednesday will double this funding, increasing deliveries to Dane County food pantries through Oct. 2020 and helping residents and food producers.

Through the $6 million partnership, Dane County has linked Second Harvest with Dane County Dairy and Pork Producers, the Dane County Farmer’s Market and Fairshare CSA Coalition so more products can be bought directly. The partnership is bringing producers and consumer together to improve sales for farmers while resupplying area foodbanks during the pandemic.

The increase in food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic has also shed a light on the inadequacies with storing refrigerated and frozen foods in the current distribution network, according to a statement release by Parisi Wednesday.

To that end, Dance County is partnering with Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) to build a 1,000 square foot expansion of their cold storage capacity at their current facility. The new space will also serve as a drop-site for foodbanks, like Second Harvest, and will serve as both a critical short and long-term perishable food storage hub.

“By increasing our community’s capacity for cold food storage at BPNN, we will be better able to serve Dane County residents facing food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parisi said in the statement. “Our extended partnership with Second Harvest will allow us to continue to support markets for local agricultural producers and make sure shelves at food pantries remain stocked. A huge thank you goes out to BPNN and Second Harvest for their efforts over the past few months and partnering with us to further address this need countywide.”

According to the statement, the pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in the area. Feeding America projects the number of food insecure people in Dane County will jump 63 percent as a result of the pandemic. Second Harvest distributed 2,047,442 pounds of food in Dane County between March 15 and June 6.

BNN has observed a 500% increase in the number of new households requesting food assistance. Between March 15 and June 19 the organization distributed approximately 184,743 pounds of food which allowed for 5,891 individuals to be served.

“Working collaboratively to address critical infrastructure needs, like adequate cooler space, is something we do particularly well in Dane County,” said Marcia Kasieta, Executive Director of BPNN. “We are grateful to Second Harvest and the Dane County Executive for investing in grassroots efforts, like those at BPNN, to end hunger locally.”

