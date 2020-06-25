Dane County’s rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases nearly triples in less than two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around mid-June, Public Health Madison Dane County was reporting that the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases had slipped to 17 per day. Now, with nearly a week to go before the calendar flips into July, that number has nearly tripled to an average of 47 new cases per day. In the past five days alone, 279 new cases have been reported.

An increase in testing could not explain such a dramatic rise, health officials specifically noted. They also refrained from offering reasons for the dramatic spike.

“We can’t speculate about the increase in cases, and it’s probably not due to just one thing, but in our contact tracing interviews it is evident that people are socializing more.” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said.

The agency noted that half of the new cases over the past five days affected people between the ages of 20 and 29. Approximately 60 percent of the new cases were in Madison, while the rest were from other parts of Dane Co. Other facts PHMDC detailed:

Multiple cases were associated with businesses near the UW campus

35 cases are connected with clusters, but as contact tracers continue investigating, that number is expected to rise

173 cases were detected at community testing sites

There has not been a corresponding rise in hospitalizations. However, health officials note that is usually a lagging indicator

PHASE 3 IN JEOPARDY

The sudden spike pushed two of the metrics Dane Co. officials are using to determine how much businesses are allowed to open into the red column. For the county to move into the third phase of its recovery plan, none of the categories can be red.

“Given this steep upward trend in cases from the past several days, it is very unlikely we will meet the criteria outlined in the Forward Dane plan for moving to Phase 3 anytime soon,” Heinrich said.

The two criteria failing criteria track community spread and the amount of cases of COVID-19-like symptoms being reported.

For now, health officials indicate the county will likely stay at Phase 2, but noted that they are coordinating with local health systems on criteria for returning to stricter standards.

“Our community is facing a real turning point with the now accelerating spread of COVID-19,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “It’s here, it’s spreading, it’s affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home.

PHMDC points out that currently there are no state or federal guidelines for how local governments should conduct their reopening procedures.

STAYING SAFE

PHMDC offered the following safety tips as a reminder of how to protect yourself from COVID-19:

Stay home if you’re sick or feel off. A number of new cases reported going out while symptomatic.

Stay home if you don’t need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings, and using curbside or delivery ordering are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.

Wear a mask if you go out. This is a simple, effective way to help reduce risk for yourself and others.

Protect your workers and customers . Follow public health requirements and recommendations.

Assume you have come in contact with COVID-19 if you go out. Currently, just over a third of cases didn’t know where they could’ve gotten COVID-19. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested or . Currently, just over a third of cases didn’t know where they could’ve gotten COVID-19. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested or visit the community test site . If you are a UW–Madison student, you may also contact University Health Services

