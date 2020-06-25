Advertisement

Dane County’s rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases nearly triples in less than two weeks

Health officials noted specifically that any increase in testing could not explain such a dramatic rise.
(WCAX)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around mid-June, Public Health Madison Dane County was reporting that the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases had slipped to 17 per day. Now, with nearly a week to go before the calendar flips into July, that number has nearly tripled to an average of 47 new cases per day. In the past five days alone, 279 new cases have been reported.

An increase in testing could not explain such a dramatic rise, health officials specifically noted. They also refrained from offering reasons for the dramatic spike.

“We can’t speculate about the increase in cases, and it’s probably not due to just one thing, but in our contact tracing interviews it is evident that people are socializing more.” PHMDC Director Janel Heinrich said.

The agency noted that half of the new cases over the past five days affected people between the ages of 20 and 29. Approximately 60 percent of the new cases were in Madison, while the rest were from other parts of Dane Co. Other facts PHMDC detailed:

  • Multiple cases were associated with businesses near the UW campus
  • 35 cases are connected with clusters, but as contact tracers continue investigating, that number is expected to rise
  • 173 cases were detected at community testing sites
  • There has not been a corresponding rise in hospitalizations. However, health officials note that is usually a lagging indicator
Snapshot of the Dane County COVID-19 Dashboard showing the number of New Cases by Date, as of June 25, 2020. (Source: Public Health Madison Dane County)
Snapshot of the Dane County COVID-19 Dashboard showing the number of New Cases by Date, as of June 25, 2020. (Source: Public Health Madison Dane County)((Source: Public Health Madison Dane County))
View the Dane County COVID-19 Dashboard

PHASE 3 IN JEOPARDY

The sudden spike pushed two of the metrics Dane Co. officials are using to determine how much businesses are allowed to open into the red column. For the county to move into the third phase of its recovery plan, none of the categories can be red.

“Given this steep upward trend in cases from the past several days, it is very unlikely we will meet the criteria outlined in the Forward Dane plan for moving to Phase 3 anytime soon,” Heinrich said.

The two criteria failing criteria track community spread and the amount of cases of COVID-19-like symptoms being reported.

For now, health officials indicate the county will likely stay at Phase 2, but noted that they are coordinating with local health systems on criteria for returning to stricter standards.

“Our community is facing a real turning point with the now accelerating spread of COVID-19,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “It’s here, it’s spreading, it’s affecting more young people, and the risk of getting it is no less today than it was in March when the state started Safer at Home.

PHMDC points out that currently there are no state or federal guidelines for how local governments should conduct their reopening procedures.

Snapshot of the Forward Dane dashboard on June 25, 2020. (Source: Public Health Madison Dane County)
Snapshot of the Forward Dane dashboard on June 25, 2020. (Source: Public Health Madison Dane County)((Source: Public Health Madison Dane County))
"Forward Dane" recovery metrics dashboard

STAYING SAFE

PHMDC offered the following safety tips as a reminder of how to protect yourself from COVID-19:

  • Stay home if you’re sick or feel off. A number of new cases reported going out while symptomatic.
  • Stay home if you don’t need to go out. Working from home, virtual gatherings, and using curbside or delivery ordering are still the safest and best options to protect yourself and others.
  • Wear a mask if you go out. This is a simple, effective way to help reduce risk for yourself and others.
  • Protect your workers and customers. Follow public health requirements and recommendations.
  • Assume you have come in contact with COVID-19 if you go out. Currently, just over a third of cases didn’t know where they could’ve gotten COVID-19. Watch for symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you have these symptoms, call your doctor to be tested or visit the community test site. If you are a UW–Madison student, you may also contact University Health Services .

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Coronavirus

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Jobless claims and depressed economy show damage from virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

National

Coronavirus hits record highs in 3 most populated states

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The three most populous states in the U.S. are experiencing a record number of COVID-19 cases.

National

Poll, failed endorsements may be warning signs to Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Challenges for Trump re-election campaign: new polls showing Biden with a 14 point lead and two candidates endorsed by Trump lose in Tuesday's elections.

National Politics

Election results are delayed again. Get used to it.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Slow vote counts and delayed results are a feature of elections during the pandemic and are likely to continue into the general election in November, when many election officials say that, absent a landslide, it won't be clear who won the presidential election for several days.