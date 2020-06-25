Evening protests stayed peaceful in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred protesters once again gathered in downtown Madison Wednesday night.

Police say they were prepared for the worst after a turbulent couple of days, when two historic statues were torn down, several buildings were damaged including the City County Building. The unrest also comes after a demonstrator was arrested outside a downtown Madison restaurant after entering the business with a megaphone and a bat.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to be used in the city Wednesday, but NBC15 crews did not see any National Guard members during overnight protests. Madison Police Department officers were seen downtown, after standing down during protests for weeks.

Some protesters told NBC15 crews this week that they did not want to be recorded by the news media. A Wisconsin state lawmaker was even assaulted while he recorded protesters earlier in the week.

Protesters are making their way to the steps of the Capitol. The group is getting larger.



There are 5 Madison Police officers across the street from the Capitol on Mifflin and State Street. This is the first time I’ve seen police this close as people protest. pic.twitter.com/vAebqh7ZZp — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) June 25, 2020

Officers block roads entering the Capitol. Chanting heard a block away. Starkly different from 30 minutes ago, when I saw no police on the ground & about 20 protesters. pic.twitter.com/VLEJ5HVpBz — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) June 25, 2020

