First Alert Weather Day Issued Friday MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and evening hours. A warm and muggy air mass will arrive during the day on Friday ahead of our next weathermaker. Storms could produce wind gusts around 60 mph, large hail, and damaging winds. There will also be a threat of heavy rain which could lead to areas of flooding.

First Alert Day issued Friday for strong to severe storms. (NBC15)