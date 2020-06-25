Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, recovering from shark attack at Fla. beach, his mother says

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) - A 7-year-old Florida boy received 19 stitches after he was bitten in the leg by what his mother believes may have been a bull shark on a trip to the beach.

The 7-year-old, only identified as Jacob, sustained three wounds to his leg Monday after he says he went into the water at Homestead Bayfront Park in Homestead, Florida, and an animal bit him.

“All we saw was the blood coming down,” said Jacob’s mother, only identified as Ethel.

When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.
When 7-year-old Jacob was bitten by what his mother believes was a bull shark, he didn’t shed a tear, despite wounds that required 19 stitches.(Source: WSVN/CNN)

Ethel says when Jacob was attacked, he didn’t shed a tear. Lifeguards quickly gave him medical attention, and he was then taken to the hospital, where he got 19 stitches.

"He was cool, calm and collect[ed]. I, on the other hand, was a mess," Ethel said.

By the markings left behind, Jacob’s mother believes a small bull shark may have been responsible for her son’s injuries. Fishing Capt. Stan Staffan agrees.

"When the water gets warm, the fish get pretty active," Staffan said. "Always be aware of your surroundings."

Jacob’s mother says she wanted to get the message out to other parents bringing their kids to the park. She says the attack was no one’s fault, but she wants to make sure parents keep a close eye on their children when they’re in the water.

"I just don't want anyone to have a false sense of security that they think because it's closed off that they're safe there," she said. "Had that been a toddler, it would have been a lot worse."

Neither Jacob nor his mom hold a grudge against the animal that bit him, but the 7-year-old says his grandmother has her own plans if they ever catch it.

"To fry it and chop it up and eat it," he said.

Although Jacob is in good spirits after the attack, he says he will more than likely stick to the swimming pool once healed.

Copyright 2020 WSVN, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

‘The noose was real’: NASCAR releases photo from Bubba Wallace’s garage

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The rope found hanging like a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway was not a hate crime, authorities said.

National

Disney changing Splash Mountain, ride tied to Jim Crow film

Updated: 1 hour ago
Disney calls the new concept inclusive and says it will speak to the diversity of the millions of people who visit Disney parks each year.

National

Valedictorian with lifetime perfect attendance earns more than $430K in scholarships

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
In graduating top of her class, Ashanti Palmer has racked up $430,000 in scholarships to attend college.

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

Latest News

News

Virtual Battle of the Bands aims to help musicians during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local nonprofit is working to support musicians during the pandemic with a virtual Battle of the Bands.

Crime

9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.