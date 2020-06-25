Advertisement

Ho-Chunk Nation permanently lays off temp. laid-off workers

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle
Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle(Ho-Chunk Nation via YouTube)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ho-Chunk Nation has decided to permanently lay off employees who had previously been temporarily laid off, President Marlon WhiteEagle said in a video Thursday.

WhiteEagle said in a YouTube video that the tribe, which owns casinos across Wisconsin, has “made the tough decision to move temporary layoffs to permanently layoffs. This choice was made to preserve the financial health of the Nation,” he said. He did not say how many workers have now lost their jobs at the Nation.

Those employees will no longer have access to health insurance provided by the company, but WhiteEagle insisted they could now apply for unemployment in Wisconsin.

In a release, the Nation described how the workers can retrieve their items from their work stations. They can pick those items up from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday from now until Thursday, July 9, 2020.

When retrieving the items, workers must report to the front desk at each workplace, wear a mask and have their temperature taken, according to the Nation. Current employees will then accompany the laid-off workers to their station to get their personal items.

