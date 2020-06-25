Janesville Aquatics and Ice Arena Facilities reopen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several recreation facilities in Janesville such as the Riverside Park Splash Pad, the Town Square Bubbler and Lions Beach are reopening starting Wednesday.

The Recreation Division asks visitors to please remember to stay home if ill, wash hands before and after, bring sanitizer, practice social distancing and limit capacity to 25 patrons on the Splash Pad and Bubbler at one time.

There will be no attendants on duty at Splash Pad or Bubbler and no lifeguards at Lions Beach.

Lions Beach is open daily from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m

The Riverside Park Splash Pad is open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The Bubbler in the Town Square is open daily from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

All areas are free to the public. If you have any additional questions, call the Recreation Division at (608) 755-3030.

