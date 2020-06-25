Madison police arrest man accused in Goodman’s Jewelers looting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police developed probable cause to arrest him in connection to the burglary at Goodman’s Jewelers during looting in late May.

Madison police say Kelsey D. Nelson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative burglary charge.

According to an incident report, MPD says surveillance video caught Nelson kicking a display inside the store, and stealing several idtems.

MPD’s Burglary Crime Unit has received a large number of videos showing looting local stores, police said, “and they are committed to identifying and arresting as many as possible,” according to the report.

Following peaceful daytime protests, looters at Goodman’s Jeweler’s smashed displays and nabbed merchandise. Many other State Street businesses were also looted.

Goodman’s Jewelers has stood on State Street for decades. Owner John Hayes began working there in 1983, he told NBC15 News, hired by the store’s namesakes Robert and Irwin Goodman. In 1998, Hayes took over the business from the Goodman brothers.

