Mayor letter to Trump: “We don’t endorse divisive bigoted rhetoric”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has written an open letter to President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to Northeast Wisconsin.

The letter urges the president to speak about the dangers of COVID-19 and the issues caused by systemic racism.

President Trump is set to arrive at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Thursday afternoon for a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity before traveling to Fincantieri Marinette Marine.

Genrich writes, “We don’t tolerate intolerance or willful ignorance, and we don’t endorse or ignore divisive bigoted rhetoric. I hope your town hall event is a legitimate opportunity for you to listen to and learn from all members of this community, including those who have been left out of your vision for America.

“The challenges we face as a community, state and country are immense, and they have grown only more immediate with the spread of the coronavirus, the tragic deaths of nearly 125,000 Americans, and the incredibly harmful impacts this virus has had on our economy. In addition, we are grappling with the need to combat racism and violence in all their forms. This moment calls for honest, empathetic, and courageous leadership, and I ask you to exemplify these qualities tomorrow and in the days ahead.”

Genrich finishes by inviting the president to discuss the issues.

“I wish you a safe and informative visit to Green Bay. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you would ever like to discuss any issues facing our community and country,” Genrich writes.

A Marquette Law School Poll shows President Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Wisconsin by eight points.

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley region, there’s a considerable shift of support for Biden over last month. In May, 57 percent of voters said they supported the President while 37 percent supported Biden. Compare that to this month where 45 percent approve of Biden and 44 percent approve of President Trump.

“We are seeing a more competitive race in the northern part of the state. Milwaukee and the Madison media market are still strongly for Biden and the Milwaukee suburbs are still giving Trump a majority there,” said Dr. Charles Franklin, director of the poll.

Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot released a statement welcoming President Trump to his city. Trump will be the first sitting U.S. President to visit Marinette.

“The City of Marinette is honored to welcome President Donald J. Trump, the first US president to ever visit Marinette. We appreciate the President’s support of the recently awarded $5 billion Navy shipbuilding contract to Marinette Marine. Our community will continue to see significant growth of up to 1,000 new manufacturing jobs which will also impact hundreds of suppliers throughout Wisconsin. We will see years of growth as a direct result,” says Genisot. “With this growth will come an even higher priority for affordable housing for current and new workers and we will work with federal and state programs such as Opportunity Zones to find creative housing solutions.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

