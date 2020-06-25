Monona police investigate shots fired, robbery at AmericInn hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at the AmericInn Hotel on West Broadway.

According to a release from the police department, on Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the hotel for a report of shots fired in the stairwell.

Upon initial investigation, police say the suspect ran away heading toward west Broadway after a strong-armed robbery. Officers say a victim had attempted to recovery his stolen property and a single shot was fired.

Police on scene did locate a single shell casing in the stairwell but say no one was struck by a bullet.

The AmericInn hotel is back open and the investigation is on-going.

Police believe the subjects involved knew one another and there is no danger to the public.

If anyone has further information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.