Advertisement

Monona police investigate shots fired, robbery at AmericInn hotel

On Wednesday evening, officers responded to the AmericInn Hotel for a report of shots fired.
Monona police investigate report of shots fired in hotel stairwell
Monona police investigate report of shots fired in hotel stairwell(Pixabay, MGN)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at the AmericInn Hotel on West Broadway.

According to a release from the police department, on Wednesday evening just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the hotel for a report of shots fired in the stairwell.

Upon initial investigation, police say the suspect ran away heading toward west Broadway after a strong-armed robbery. Officers say a victim had attempted to recovery his stolen property and a single shot was fired.

Police on scene did locate a single shell casing in the stairwell but say no one was struck by a bullet.

The AmericInn hotel is back open and the investigation is on-going.

Police believe the subjects involved knew one another and there is no danger to the public.

If anyone has further information on this incident, you’re asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Battle of the Bands aims to help musicians during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local nonprofit is working to support musicians during the pandemic with a virtual Battle of the Bands.

Crime

9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose.

Coronavirus

Dane County’s rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases nearly triples in less than two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The agency noted that half of the new cases over the past five days affected people between the ages of 20 and 29.

News

Police: Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. launched a hate crime investigation after an 18-year-old reported being doused with lighter fluid and set alight while driving downtown Wednesday.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

15-year-old arrested after car chase with a deputy in Janesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The pursuit with the teen on Highway 11 ended with a crash into a cornfield.

News

Mayor letter to Trump: “We don’t endorse divisive bigoted rhetoric”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The letter urges the president to speak about the dangers of COVID-19 and the issues caused by systemic racism.

News

Evening protests stayed peaceful in downtown Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say they were prepared for the worst after a turbulent couple of days, when two historic statues were torn down, several buildings were damaged including the City County Building.

News

Dane County Sheriff calls for peaceful protests

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Evening protests in downtown Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago