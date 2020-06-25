Advertisement

MPD searching for suspects in attack on state senator

8-10 people reportedly participated in the assault
Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video Wednesday of the overnight protests showing several demonstrators rushing at him. (Shared via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released new details about the attack on a Wisconsin state Senator during the violent protests that erupted Tuesday night as investigators continue to search for the suspects involved.

While MPD’s public report only referenced the victim as ‘the politician,’ in line with department policy, but the department referenced public reporting, but directly indicated its report related to the widely covered attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter.

According to police, Carpenter was walking near the Capitol when he saw the protesters and took out his phone to record the action. At that point, three people allegedly rushed toward him. One of them reportedly said something about the phone while another “sucker-punched” the senator, investigators said.

Hours after the attack, Carpenter tweeted the video he took of those initial moments.

Both Carpenter and a witness stated approximately ten people participated in the attack, either kicking or punching him, as Carpenter lay on the ground “tr(ying) to explain that he was an ally,” the police report said.

After the assault ended, MPD noted, Carpenter tried talking with those who attacked him and asked to get his phone and glasses back. A nurse came to his aid and helped him as he laid in the grass. Carpenter did not end up going to the hospital, instead, with Capital Police help, he went into the Capitol to recuperate.

He was still there Wednesday morning when he tweeted the video, saying he was still stuck in his office and that he may have suffered a concussion, still had blurred vision in his left eye, and his neck and ribs were sore. According to MPD, he did later seek medical attention at a hospital.

Anyone who has information about who attacked Carpenter is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

