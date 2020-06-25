Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases increase as percent-positives remain high

Wisconsin reports over 400 new cases for 2nd day straight
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin reported its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, which combined with a decline in total tests tallied compared with the previous day, sent the percentage of positive tests soaring.

According to the Department of Health Services daily tracker, the percent-positive spiked to 4.3 percent, the second-highest ratio in the past two weeks. The rate only trailed Sunday, when it reached 4.6 percent, when both the number of tests recorded and confirmed cases were significantly lower.

The 432 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wednesday’s report is the highest since Thursday, June 4, when 492 new cases were reported by the agency. Its figures show, in all, 25,763 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus, 3,299 of whom needed to be hospitalized. Nearly a half-million tests have come back negative.

DHS reported seven more deaths in the past day, pushing the number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 757.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

At a county-level, another huge jump in new cases in Dane Co. on Wednesday has county health officials warning about a large spike in its rolling seven-day average number of cases, which has nearly tripled in the past couple weeks.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.122
Brown Co.2,69842
Columbia Co.71
Crawford Co.320
Dane Co.1,32432
Dodge Co.4455
Grant Co.13612
Green Co.831
Green Lake Co.260
Iowa Co.250
Jefferson Co.3204
Juneau Co.311
Lafayette Co.620
Marquette Co.101
Milwaukee Co.10,674381
Richland Co.154
Rock Co.81923
Sauk Co.983
Waukesha Co.1,06938

