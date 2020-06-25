Overture Center seeks to cut costs amid pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overture Center’s Board of Directors has approved a new plan to improve the center’s finances amid the pandemic.

The center says that the financial impact of the pandemic is now “in the millions.” According to a release, the center has reduced its staff by 60 percent and implemented several measures:

· Suspended Overture performance series and in-person programs.

· Suspended the search for a new CEO.

· Reduced or eliminated overhead expenses wherever possible. The budget for overhead expenditures was reduced by more than 60%.

During a press conference Thursday, Jacquie Goetz, Vice President of Operations said that further measures to cut costs are still in the making.

“We won’t know specifically what those plans are, we won’t know specifically what that will look like until we get a little closer to and see the reality of the situation when the time comes,” Goetz said.

Tim Sauers, Vice President of Programming and Community Engagement, said during the conference that “We as an organization took a stand that after we had all the information we needed. We had to think about ourselves and our survival and to look at that on the long-term. That is what we are thinking about, not just the short term that is going to happen in the short-term in the next three months or six months, but what is that going to look like two years down the road.”

Ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted by Overture regarding individual performance status and options as shows confirm their changes.

