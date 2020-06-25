Advertisement

Overture Center seeks to cut costs amid pandemic

The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center)
The Overture Center in Madison (Source: Overture Center) (NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overture Center’s Board of Directors has approved a new plan to improve the center’s finances amid the pandemic.

The center says that the financial impact of the pandemic is now “in the millions.” According to a release, the center has reduced its staff by 60 percent and implemented several measures:

· Suspended Overture performance series and in-person programs.

· Suspended the search for a new CEO.

· Reduced or eliminated overhead expenses wherever possible. The budget for overhead expenditures was reduced by more than 60%.

During a press conference Thursday, Jacquie Goetz, Vice President of Operations said that further measures to cut costs are still in the making.

“We won’t know specifically what those plans are, we won’t know specifically what that will look like until we get a little closer to and see the reality of the situation when the time comes,” Goetz said.

Tim Sauers, Vice President of Programming and Community Engagement, said during the conference that We as an organization took a stand that after we had all the information we needed. We had to think about ourselves and our survival and to look at that on the long-term. That is what we are thinking about, not just the short term that is going to happen in the short-term in the next three months or six months, but what is that going to look like two years down the road.”

Ticketholders for Overture Presents and Broadway at Overture will be contacted by Overture regarding individual performance status and options as shows confirm their changes.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

Updated: 5 hours ago

Breaking News

Downtown hit-and-run suspect released on $350 bail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NBC15 Staff
Police say Brendan Oneil allegedly hit a woman with a pick-up truck outside of Wando's.

News

Middleton police: Man attacks door of FBI office with axe

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police arrested a man after he was spotted hacking the door of an FBI office with an axe in the City of Middleton Thursday.

News

Water rescue launched on Rock River

Updated: 8 hours ago
Crews have launched a water rescue in the Rock River near the Monterrey Dam Thursday night.

News

President Trump to Marinette Marine: “You’re going to be a very big part of the United States Navy”

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Trump said the Navy frigate contract will create thousands of new jobs and give an economic boost to the region.

Latest News

News

Madison man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Claire Olson
Madison man sentenced 12 years to federal prison

News

Dane CO Covid

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Madison hate crime

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago
Protestors chanted "no cops in schools" as they supported the initiative to remove School Resource Officers (SRO) from four MMSD high schools.

News

Rally supporting the removal of School Resource Officers turns into a march

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Interview with Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl

Updated: 10 hours ago