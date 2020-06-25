Advertisement

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants
Chuck E. Cheese's debuts its fresh new look on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Images for Chuck E. Cheese's)
Chuck E. Cheese's debuts its fresh new look on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in San Antonio. (Darren Abate/AP Images for Chuck E. Cheese's)(Darren Abate | AP)
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.

It did say Thursday that it will continue to reopen locations while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.

“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our company’s history” said CEO David McKillips in a prepared statement.

