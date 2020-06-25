Partisan Primary absentee ballots sent to 40,937 Madison residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison expects a little less than 50,000 Madison residents to receive their absentee ballots in the mail for the August 11 Partisan Primary.

To mark an absentee ballot:

1. Choose one party in the party preference section at the top of the ballot

2. Find that party’s section on the ballot

3. Select individual candidates within that party.

In order for an absentee ballot to count, the absentee envelope must be sealed, the voter must sign the envelope, the voter’s witness must sign the envelope, and the witness address must be listed on the envelope.

According to the City of Madison Voter registration is not associated with a political party in Wisconsin. The City Clerk’s Office will not be able to identify which political party individual voters had selected. Votes are cast on a secret ballot.

Voters are able to see the list of candidates and determine whether the Clerks Office has received their ballot back in the mail by clicking here.

