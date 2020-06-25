Advertisement

Police: Bi-racial woman set on fire while waiting at Madison stoplight

MGN
MGN(KALB)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. launched a hate crime investigation after an 18-year-old reported being doused with lighter fluid and set alight while driving downtown Wednesday.

The teen, Althea Bernstein, told investigators the attack occurred around 1 a.m. and she believes it happened when she stopped at the State Street intersection while heading down W. Gorham St. The victim said she heard some yell a racial epithet through her rolled-down driver’s side window.

When Bernstein, who is bi-racial, looked over, she says she saw four white men, one of whom used a spray bottle to shoot liquid onto her face and neck. Someone then allegedly threw a flaming lighter at her setting the fluid ablaze.

Bernstein told police she drove off, batting down the flames as she went. After getting home, her mother reportedly encouraged her to go to the hospital where she was treated for burns. An MPD spokesperson noted she will require follow treatment for the injuries.

In a statement released following the attack, Bernstein’s family said they were “saddened by what happened to Althea and the unprovoked attack on her body.” They went on to ask for privacy as she recovers from the burns on her face and neck.

Investigators have started reviewing surveillance cameras to see if the incident was captured on tape. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virtual Battle of the Bands aims to help musicians during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local nonprofit is working to support musicians during the pandemic with a virtual Battle of the Bands.

Crime

9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose.

Coronavirus

Dane County’s rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases nearly triples in less than two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The agency noted that half of the new cases over the past five days affected people between the ages of 20 and 29.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

Monona police investigate shots fired, robbery at AmericInn hotel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Monona Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at the AmericInn Hotel on West Broadway.

News

15-year-old arrested after car chase with a deputy in Janesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
The pursuit with the teen on Highway 11 ended with a crash into a cornfield.

News

Mayor letter to Trump: “We don’t endorse divisive bigoted rhetoric”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The letter urges the president to speak about the dangers of COVID-19 and the issues caused by systemic racism.

News

Evening protests stayed peaceful in downtown Madison

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Police say they were prepared for the worst after a turbulent couple of days, when two historic statues were torn down, several buildings were damaged including the City County Building.

News

Dane County Sheriff calls for peaceful protests

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Evening protests in downtown Madison

Updated: 15 hours ago