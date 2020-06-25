Police locate woman and missing children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a woman and two missing children were located, and everyone is safe.

Thursday afternoon, police put out a plea for the public’s help to locate the children. They believed the children, who are 1 and 4 years old, were traveling with 23-year-old MacKenzie Giltner.

Police could not immediately offer details about how the children were found.

